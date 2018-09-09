It’s been revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo used to say to his Man United teammates when told that Lionel Messi was the better player than him.

Ronaldo and Messi have had a long-term rivalry with each other ever since the two emerged as the next stars of world football around a decade ago.

Fans have debated time and time again as to who is the better out of the pair, with these arguments often ending in neither side agreeing with the other.

MORE: Sergio Ramos aims subtle dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah as he discusses FIFA award

And it’s been revealed that Man United players used to try and wind up the Portuguese sensation during his time at Old Trafford.

According to the Mirror, Peter Crouch has stated in his new book that during his time at United, the winger would stand in front and proclaim how “beautiful” he was.

The report also notes that Crouch’s book states “The other United players would try to wind him up [by saying] ‘Whatever, Leo Messi is a better player than you'”

To which Ronaldo would “shrug his shoulders and smile again. ‘Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this…’”

Ronaldo’s response shouldn’t really shock anyone who’s knows him, as the Juventus forward is often seen by fans as someone who is quite arrogant and cocky, and this quote definitely shows that!

It’s probably fair for Ronaldo to be this arrogant when you consider just how good the winger actually is.

And to be fair, he isn’t the worst looking guy in the world either!