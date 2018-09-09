Gareth Bale doesn’t want Real Madrid teammate claiming starting spot ahead of key Los Blancos star this season

Gareth Bale doesn’t want to see Real Madrid teammate Isco secure a starting spot in Los Blancos’ starting XI this season.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that Welsh international would rather see World Cup finalist Luka Modric start in midfield over Isco, and that the Spanish international has the support of manager Julen Lopetegui.

It’s quite clear to see why Bale would want Modric to start over Isco for Real, as the Croatian international has shown over the past few seasons that he is one of the best midfielders of his generation.

The former Spurs man has been a mainstay in the Real side that has managed to win the last three Champions League titles, and his partnership with Toni Kroos in the centre of the park is one of the best in recent memory.

Although Isco, at times, looks to have more about him than Modric, the former Malaga man can often be found to be quite inconsistent, something that Real fans surely don’t take kindly to seeing given the high expectations they have for their side.

Isco has played a part in all of Real’s games so far this season, something we’re sure Bale probably isn’t best pleased with.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of role Isco plays in the Spanish capital this season, and whether he has it in him to displace Modric from Real’s starting line-up.