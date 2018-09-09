This evening’s Nations League encounter between France and the Netherlands proved to be a fitting endorsement of the newly-formed UEFA Nations League competition.

France went into halftime with a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from golden-boy Kylian Mbappe but it was the second half of the closely contested encounter that provided fireworks and stole the show.

Netherlands forward Ryan Babel seemed to turn back the clock with his equaliser against France in the 67th minute, in what was first competitive goal for the Netherlands in over 13 years.

31-year-old Babel didn’t hint at his reactions slowing down at all by getting in front of World Cup sensation Benjamin Pavard and producing a great instinctive finish to equalise against the World Champions.

Check out the goal below:

To Babel’s dismay Netherlands’ found themselves picking the ball out of their net only 7 minutes after Babel’s goal when Frenchman Olivier Giroud scored a stunning volley to restore France’s lead.

Benjamin Mendy provided a trademark thunderous cross into the box and Giroud got in front of Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk and volleyed into the back of the net.

Van Dijk should have marked the dangerous frontman much more tighter and his momentary lapse in concentration may prove to be costly as Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands side could have easily walked away from the Stade De France with a point.

Check out Giroud’s goal below:

Giroud’s goal cemented him into the history book alongside some French footballing legends.

All-time top scorers for France: • Thierry Henry (51)

• Michel Platini (41)

• David Trezeguet (34)

• Olivier Giroud (32)

• Zinedine Zidane (31) In the company of legends. ?? pic.twitter.com/WkZE2PYDLF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 9, 2018

Lineups:

France: (4-2-3-1)

Areola, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Kante, Pogba, Mbappe, Griezmann, Matuidi, Giroud.

Subs: Mendy (on for Hernandez 62′), N’zonzi (on for Griezmann 81′), Dembélé (on for Giroud 89′)

Star man: Kylian Mbappe

.@KMbappe: Man of the Match – @equipedefrance vs Netherlands Rating 7.71

Goals 1

Shots (OT) 6(4)

Dribbles 2

Pass Accuracy 82% Full player statistics — https://t.co/Vqj7Swsjvh pic.twitter.com/FPOrpXoO5W — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 9, 2018

Netherlands: (4-3-3/3-4-3)

Cillessen, Tete, de Ligt, van Dijk, Blind, Propper, Wijnaldum, Frenkie De Jong, Promes, Memphis Depay, Babel.

Subs: Vormer (on for Promes 76′), Janmaat (on for Tete 82′), Luuk De Jong (on for Babel 88′)

Star man: Frenkie De Jong

Frenkie de Jong vs France 72 touches

68 passes

87% pass accuracy

1 dribble won

1 key pass

2 interceptions

1 aerial won First senior international start and a very positive performance against the best national team in the world. Future Oranje maestro. pic.twitter.com/BPcIS81vH8 — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) September 9, 2018

France were deserved 2-1 winners this evening in what was their first match back on home turf since lifting the World Cup trophy this summer in Russia.