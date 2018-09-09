AC Milan and Juventus have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as Liverpool are not in the hunt for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year-old is on course to become a free agent next summer with his current contract set to expire. With that in mind, time will tell if PSG consider a sale in January if they are unable to convince the French international to pen a new deal.

Given the wealth of experience that he has gained so early in his career coupled with playing a key role in the winning culture at the French giants in recent years, Rabiot would undoubtedly be an attractive target on a free transfer next year.

According to Calciomercato, Milan and Juventus have both received good news in the hunt for his signature, as reports in England suggest that Liverpool are not interested in the Frenchman and so that’s one less rival to potentially fend off when the window re-opens in January.

As per TeamTalk, Milan have been linked with a move for the PSG star for months and have even been tipped as favourites to sign him in the New Year.

Time will tell if Rabiot can be convinced that a move to Italy is the best thing for his career moving forward, with Juve offering a chance of winning major honours while Milan will be looking to get back into the Champions League for next season.

In terms of establishing himself as a fundamental figure and gaining a prominent role though, perhaps Milan edge out their Serie A rivals slightly given Gennaro Gattuso continues to rely heavily on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie.

Midfield quality and depth is needed at the San Siro, and particularly with the style of play that the Italian tactician is looking to implement so far this season, the silky technical quality and creative skills of Rabiot would arguably suit that perfectly.

As for Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri already has the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira and Emre Can battling for midfield places. Although Rabiot would be a key long-term addition, it remains to be seen if he prioritises success over playing time if he does indeed opt to leave his homeland.