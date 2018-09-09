Liverpool are reportedly planning to offer both Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold new contracts after the pair have made fine starts to the new season.

The young duo have been instrumental in Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League campaign having started all four games thus far with the Reds securing four victories to set the early pace.

SEE MORE: Video: Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah produces classy Egypt display as brace and two assists help defeat Niger

Injuries have helped to open up opportunities with the likes of Nathaniel Clyne and Dejan Lovren sidelined, but both Gomez and Alexander-Arnold certainly deserve plenty of credit for the maturity, consistency and quality that they’re starting to show on a regular basis for club and country.

With that in mind, it’s reported by The Sun that Liverpool are set to reward the pair for their impressive form with Alexander-Arnold set to make in excess of £60,000-a-week, while Gomez could move past £50,000-a-week as the duo seemingly look set to see their wages reflect their growing importance to the team.

Given that Gomez is still just 21 years of age while his teammate is only 19, Jurgen Klopp could have two major talents on his hands who will only continue to improve with experience and maturity.

Combining them with big-money signings such as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to shore things up at the back could be the perfect balance for the club on and off the pitch too, and so it seems appropriate that the pair are rewarded after playing a key role in recent months.

Nevertheless, there is plenty of hard work to come still and the Liverpool defensive duo must continue to prove themselves moving forward, especially if they are handed new lucrative contracts.

Based on their performances to this point and the development that they’ve shown though, it seems like the Merseyside giants could have two crucial talents on their hands to help them achieve their objectives this season and for many more after.