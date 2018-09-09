Man City ready to pay star £26M signing-on fee in order to beat Barcelona to transfer

Man City are ready to pay Adrien Rabiot a £26M (€30M) bonus in order to beat Barcelona to his signature.

According to Don Balon, Man City have made the French midfielder their number one target, and that to jump ahead of Barca in the race to sign the player, Guardiola’s side are prepared to give Rabiot a huge £26M signing-on fee.

The report also notes that the player is open to negotiate with clubs in January regarding a free transfer next summer, and it seems like City are willing to fork out some serious cash in order to be the ones who sign the 23-year-old.

Man City signing Rabiot would be a smart move from Guardiola and Co, as with stars such as Fernandinho approaching the twilight years of his career, and Gundogan being quite injury prone, the Frenchman was be a perfect squad player for the Premier League champions.

Rabiot probably wouldn’t be able to land a first team spot at City straight away, however give it time, and the French international could find himself landing a role as a main part of the club’s midfield.

City beating Barca to Rabiot’s signing would be a big blow for the Blaugrana, now all that remains is to see whether the Citizens are actually successful in their attempts to land the player’s signature before the Blaugrana.