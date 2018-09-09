Pep Guardiola given injury concern as Man City star picks up issue on international duty

Man City playmaker Bernardo Silva has revealed that he was forced to come off in Portugal’s draw with Croatia due to a suspected groin issue.

Having struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Pep Guardiola last season, the 24-year-old has been much more influential thus far this year.

Silva started the opening three games of the Premier League campaign before coming off the bench against Newcastle United last time out, registering a goal in the opener against Arsenal.

In turn, the last thing that he needs at this stage having forced his way into Guardiola’s thinking on a more regular basis is to pick up an injury, and unfortunately, that is exactly what has happened while with Portugal on international duty this week.

As noted in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Silva has confirmed that he came off at half-time against Croatia because he felt a problem in his groin.

While it sounds as though the decision was more of a precautionary measure rather than anything more serious at this stage, only further tests will determine if the Portuguese international now faces a spell on the sidelines.

With competition for places fierce at the Etihad, with Guardiola adding Riyad Mahrez to his attacking options this past summer too, Silva will undoubtedly be desperate to get the all clear and be ready to feature against Fulham next Saturday if selected.