Real Madrid handed transfer boost as 68-goal Serie A star desperate to seal Los Blancos switch

Real Madrid have been handed a transfer boost, after it was reported that Juventus and Argentina star is desperate to seal a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Diario Gol, the Spanish giants are monitoring the situation surrounding the former Palermo man, and that although a move for Dybala right now isn’t the club’s priority, going for the forward next summer is an option that appeals to the club’s president Florentino Perez.

The news report also notes that Dybala has said himself that he wants to play for Julen Lopetegui’s side, something that will only be seen in a good light by the club and their fans.

Dybala could end up being a class signing for European champions Real Madrid should he end up moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, as the Argentine has shown during his time in Turin that he has what it takes to cut it for one of the world’s top clubs.

During his time in Italy, Dybala has managed to score 68 Serie A goals in 161 appearances, a superb record seeing as the player isn’t always used as his side’s main focal point in attack.

It definitely seems like a move for Dybala is on the table for Real, now all that remains to be seen is whether the club actually make a swoop for the South American and try and bring him to the Spanish capital.