Real Madrid reach agreement with Euro giants that could see them beat Barcelona to transfer of talented maestro

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an ‘informal agreement’ with PSG regarding their talented French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

This is according to Diario Gol, who note that the Spanish giants’ agreement with PSG means that should they be willing to get rid of Rabiot, Julen Lopetegui’s side will have first refusal on a deal for the 23-year-old.

The report also notes that Barcelona have Rabiot down as their number one transfer target for next summer, so this agreement could very well see Los Blancos beat Barca to Rabiot’s signature if PSG decide to get rid of the Frenchman.

Real reaching this agreement will be a big blow Barca, who will be devastated to hear that Rabiot’s potential arrival at the Camp Nou is no longer in their hands.

With Luka Modric now approaching the twilight years of his career, Los Blancos are definitely going to have to think about bringing in a replacement for the Croat in the near future, and Rabiot may very well be the man for the job.

The French international has already shown during his time with PSG that he has what it takes to cut it for one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And now, only time will tell if Real use their agreement with PSG in order to snatch the signing of Rabiot away from fierce rivals Barcelona.