Real Madrid transfer news: summer arrival not in favour of sealing loan return to home country

Vinicius Jr is reportedly not in favour of being loaned back to his home country of Brazil by his club Real Madrid.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that 18-year-old, who arrived in the Spanish capital this summer, doesn’t want to go back to Brazil, and that he is adamant that he needs to stay in Europe.

The report also notes that youngster has told the Real Madrid hierarchy that he needs to stay in Europe to adapt to the footballing style that European clubs have.

A loan move back to Brazil probably wouldn’t be a good move for Vinicis, as the winger would surely benefit more from plying his trade in a completely different league.

The 18-year-old has already shown he can cut it in Brazil, as the wide-man scored 10 and assisted four in 49 appearances, an impressive feat for a player as young as he was.

Vinicius getting some valuable first team minutes under his belt would do wonders for the player’s development, especially as this stage of his career.

Now all that remains is to see whether the Brazilian is in fact loaned out in January, and which club gets the honour of taking aboard one of the future stars of world football.