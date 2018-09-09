Roma are reportedly pushing to ensure that they secure a deal for Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi with Barcelona also said to be keen on the Italian ace.

The 24-year-old appears to be rediscovering his best form again so far this season as he’s bagged four goals in four appearances.

It comes after struggles last year as he managed just five goals in 33 outings, as prior to that he had established himself as one of Sassuolo’s most consistent performers.

Now seemingly back on the right path, speculation over his future appears to be increasing with Sport reporting that Roma are eager to avoid losing out to Barcelona for the forward who is said to be valued at between €25m-€30m.

As noted by The Guardian, the two European giants clashed this past summer over the signing of Malcom, with the Brazilian seemingly set for a move to the Italian capital, only to then switch to the Catalan giants as he completed a £36.5m transfer from Bordeaux.

That would have come as a huge frustration for Roma, and so it’s no surprise that they want to avoid a repeat performance with regards to Berardi next year.

Given that Barcelona already have Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom to support Luis Suarez, the touted move for Berardi does raise some question marks.

Similarly for Roma, with the likes of Justin Kluivert, Javier Pastore, Cengiz Under and Stephan El Shaarawy already capable of playing around Edin Dzeko, it’s difficult to see where Berardi would fit in given he has predominantly been deployed on the right wing in recent times.

Nevertheless, as per Sport, it seems as though Roma and Barcelona could clash again in the transfer window, but the Giallorossi will want to be sure a deal is ready to go through this time round and aren’t victims of a late Barca swoop.