Video: Jose Mourinho completely embarrassed himself at England vs Spain as Man United boss takes unfortunate tumble

Jose Mourinho completely embarrassed himself as England vs Spain on Saturday, as the Man United boss took an unfortunate tumble over some red rope.

The incident came before England’s 2-1 loss to La Roja on Saturday night, and it was surely one that left the Red Devils boss embarrassed to say the least!

Having already had a tough start with United this season, it seems like everything’s going against Mourinho at the moment!

Here’s a clip of the former Chelsea boss’ unfortunate fall at Wembley on Saturday.

Although we do feel sorry for Jose, it is still pretty funny!