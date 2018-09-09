Germany winger Julian Brandt was on hand to equalise for Germany after the 2014 World Champions went a goal behind against South American side Peru.

Germany shocked fans when the side went behind to Peru in the 22nd minute, thanks to a goal from Luis Advíncula.

Germany certainly seemed as though they weren’t at the races when they conceded but Brandt quickly got the Germans back into the game only three minutes later.

Star midfielder Toni Kroos picked up the ball and slipped the winger in, who stayed composed and chipped Peru’s on-rushing goalkeeper.

22-year-old Brandt has been labelled as a ‘wonderkid’ since he burst through the youth ranks at Bayer Leverkusen.

The winger is a valuable member of the national team setup having represented Germany at every youth level from under 15s to under 21s, even representing the national team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The winger showed maturity for his young age to get the four time World Champions back into the game.

Check out the goal below:

Julian Brandt makes it 1-1 with a Toni Kroos assist.pic.twitter.com/SiSVAALQnS — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@eMiaSanMia) September 9, 2018

Brandt was famously selected ahead of Manchester City superstar Leroy Sane in the Germany World Cup squad this summer – although the Germans crashed out of the competition in the group stage.