Video: Tottenham star Christian Eriksen scores fine right-footed finish to give Denmark lead vs Wales in Nations League clash

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen carried on from where he left off last season, as he scored Denmark’s opener in their Nations League clash against Wales.

Eriksen, who managed double figures for both goals and assists in the league for Spurs last year, scored his first goal for either club or country this afternoon.

The strike came about 30 minutes into the match, as his right-footed effort was enough to beat Wayne Hennessey in the Wales goal to give the home side the lead.

Spurs fans will be delighted to see this, and will hope for the midfielder to continue scoring goals for the north London club when he return from international duty.

Here’s a clip of Eriksen’s strike, a goal that we’ve become accustomed to seeing since the player’s move to Spurs in 2013.