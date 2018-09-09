What Juventus are doing to try and help get Cristiano Ronaldo back to his best

Juventus have reportedly put Cristiano Ronaldo on a unique ‘work plan’ in an attempt to try and help the forward regain the form we saw him showcase during his time at Real Madrid.

This is according to the Mirror, who note that the Old Lady are aiming to have the Portuguese international back to his best come the turn of the year, and that the club have devised a specific work regime for the player.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s cocky response to being told that Barcelona star Lionel Messi is better than him

This kind of effort definitely seems necesarry from Juventus, as Ronaldo hasn’t looked at all like the player we saw during his time in the Spanish capital.

The former Man United forward is yet to find the net for the Old Lady despite starting in every single league game so far.

We saw Ronaldo start slowly for Los Blancos last year, however by the end of the season, he had amassed over 40 goals in competitions and helped the club win their third consecutive Champions League title.

This may be the case for Ronaldo this year, however it looks Juventus aren’t willing to take any risks as they look to get the forward back to his best.

Having spent £99M on the 33-year-old as per the same report from the Mirror, we’re sure Juventus are going to get a little worried should Ronaldo’s poor form continue.

And we wouldn’t be surprised to see them try more things in the future to try and get the star back to his best should his form not be improved later down the line.