AC Milan transfer news: €80m+ rated Brazilian duo on radar, Kaka could be influential

AC Milan have reportedly set their sights on a pair of promising Brazilian talents in Pedro Guilherme and Lucas Paqueta, with Kaka potentially influential in a deal for the latter.

The Rossoneri were busy this past summer strengthening Gennaro Gattuso’s squad, but as they look to secure a return to the Champions League and compete on various fronts, they arguably remain a little light in terms of quality depth.

In turn, it would be no surprise if they remain active in January and next summer, and according to Calciomercato, Fluminense striker Pedro Guilherme is one of their touted targets and it’s claimed that the Brazilian outfit could demand up to €30m for him.

The 21-year-old has shown plenty of early promise as he’s bagged 12 goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances so far this season.

Coupled with the fact that Gattuso doesn’t have a third option behind Gonzalo Higuain and Patrick Cutrone, arguably leaving him short of the depth required if Milan wish to compete on multiple fronts, then a move for Pedro could be a sensible one with a long-term view in mind.

He isn’t the only Brazilian youngster being linked with a move to the San Siro though, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Flamengo starlet Lucas Paqueta is also on their radar, albeit he has a €50m release clause which may have to be exercised.

Further, it’s suggested that Kaka could be influential in making a deal happen, with the Milan legend returning to the club last week, albeit he hasn’t been given an official title or role.

The 21-year-old has also impressed so far this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 27 appearances in all competitions from his attacking midfield role.

Milan are blessed with a lot of creative talent already in Hakan Calhanoglu, Suso and Giacomo Bonaventura, but in the interests of depth and different dynamics through the middle, adding Paqueta could be a great move as they continue to seemingly prioritise building for the long-term future.