We all love memes, short football clips and other snippets that you find online. That could all be in danger on Wednesday as the European parliament vote on a piece of legislation which could be bad news for all of us.

Article 13 will be voted on this week, and what it essentially sets out to do is to create censorship algorithms which could refuse approval of various uploads due to apparent copyright infringement.

The system is by no means going to be guaranteed to be fool-proof and so it could ultimately lead to legitimate content being blocked, having a massively negative impact on how we enjoy football online every day.

So, from funny mini-clips to memes to any type of action from football games even from the stadium itself considered to be a copyright infringement, it could all be under threat after this vote as the filter could block anything it deems unfit even perhaps if it is legal, as explained in this useful article.

WHAT ARTICLE 13 ACTUALLY SAYS:

‘Protection of sport event organisers Member States shall provide sport event organisers with the rights provided for in Article 2 and Article 3 (2) of Directive 2001/29/EC and Article 7 of Directive 2006/115/EC.’

What that means is that only the sport event organiser will have the right to publish content of that said event, before, during or after it, and of course TV broadcasters who have bought rights to show it.

The good news is that it’s not too late for us to do something about it.

If you don’t want to run the risk of losing a huge part of the enjoyment of football coverage online, head over to SAVE YOUR INTERNET at saveyourinternet.eu, and ask your MEPs to vote against this legislation being passed.