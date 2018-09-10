Ex-Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva compares Lucas Torreira with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and hopes that the former can leave the same mark in England.

Under the stewardship of new boss Unai Emery, the Gunner’s have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season, losing their opening two fixtures against Man City and Chelsea before picking up wins against West Ham and Cardiff City.

Arsenal have already conceded eight goals and have looked extremely vulnerable at the back, although there have been promising signs that the team is already starting to adapt to the innovative philosophy their Spanish coach is attempting to implement at the Emirates.

SEE ALSO: Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil linked with a surprise switch to eastern Europe in January

One man who looks likely to play a big part as the team continues to progress is summer signing Lucas Torreira, who signed for the club from Sampdoria in Serie A during the transfer window.

The Uruguayan has featured in all of Arsenal’s matches so far but has only been introduced from the bench and unfortunately, he is now a major doubt for Saturday’s game against Newcastle after sustaining an injury on international duty – as per the Evening Standard.

However, club legend Gilberto Silva, who was part of the famous ‘Invincibles’ squad of 2004, believes that Torreira can have a huge impact on the squad once he is settled in at the Emirates and he also compares the 22-year-old favourably with World Cup winner N’golo Kante.

The Brazilian told Goal on Monday: “If you see the way he plays, he plays the game very simply, he makes things easy for himself on the field.

“He gives protection to the back four and support to the guys up front, he tries to find the best spot to be in. The protective instinct is very natural for him.

“Of course, you have Kante at Chelsea. He’s a small player. It’s about how smart they are to play in this position, to find the best ball to give, play nice and simple.”

Silva added when asked if thinks Torreira can match Kante’s achievements at club level: “I hope so. The Premier League is not easy. You have to work hard to be considered a top player and progress game to game, season to season.

“But he’s got the potential. We saw that at the World Cup, where he did a great job for Uruguay.

“Not only this position but football has changed a lot. The way it’s played, the passion of the Premier League, it’s totally different from 10-15 years ago but you have to try and adapt.”