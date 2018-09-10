Barcelona injury boost as talented ace makes comeback after three-month absence

Barcelona were handed good news on Sunday as midfielder Carles Alena made his comeback for the B team after spending the last three months out with injury.

As reported by the club in June, the 20-year-old suffered a serious setback with a thigh strain which required surgery.

Having impressed to that point, it would have been a huge disappointment for him to suffer the injury blow which has undoubtedly set him back over the last few months.

However, he will be buoyed by the fact that he has now made his first appearance having worked on his recovery over the summer, and as per the tweet below, he was delighted to get minutes under his belt after coming on in the second half against Sabadell.

Carles Aleñá: “I have had very good feelings, it’s a very happy day for me and I have lived with great enthusiasm. After my injury setback, I’ve been picking up rhythm and little by little I will find myself better. There haven’t been any problems in this phase of my recovery.” pic.twitter.com/PWpSWxeqqs — FC Barcelona Fl ? (@FCBarcelonaFl) September 9, 2018

Time will tell if he now gets opportunities from coach Ernesto Valverde with the senior side, but first and foremost he’ll be eager to reach full match fitness with more playing time to make his case.

Touted as one of the most talented players to come out of the La Masia system, the midfielder will hope that he can at least provide competition for places as the season goes on and potentially add to his tally of seven appearances for the senior side thus far.

Nevertheless, after what would undoubtedly have been a frustrating period for him, he’ll surely be delighted to have merely been back on the pitch.