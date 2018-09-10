Barcelona could reportedly have the option of signing Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, but it’s suggested that they have no immediate plans to make their move.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed quite the rise over the last four years, going from the Lille B team to a regular for the Bundesliga outfit and a World Cup winner this past summer having emerged as a key figure for France in Russia.

In turn, he could now be set to make the next big step in his career, with the Catalan giants said to have been offered the chance to sign him in a €35m deal, if they choose to make a move, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Importantly though, it’s added that Barcelona don’t have any immediate intention of exploring the idea of signing Pavard, but he remains an interesting option to add bolster their defence moving forward.

With the ability to play either in the centre or at right-back, he could offer versatility for coach Ernesto Valverde, which in turn could allow him to push Sergi Roberto forward back into midfield rather than out of his natural role.

Pavard has proven his ability at the highest level for France, but time will tell if he now gets the opportunity to build on that at club level by joining the La Liga champions.

Barca of course also have Nelson Semedo for that position too but he hasn’t started since the opening game of the season with Roberto drafted in to replace him.

For a European giant looking to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out, Valverde surely needs more in that particular position and Pavard could be a sensible solution. However, time will tell if they choose to advance their position towards signing the Frenchman.