Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Flamengo youngster Lucas Paqueta, but he could sign a new contract which would increase his release clause.

The 21-year-old continues to impress in his homeland, bagging six goals and four assists in 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

SEE MORE: Concern for Barcelona: Gerard Pique aware fellow stalwart could consider exit

As noted by Calciomercato, his talent has attracted the attention of other clubs around Europe with AC Milan also paired with making a move, and so it would appear as though the Brazilian starlet could have a very bright future ahead of him.

Having also made his debut for the senior Brazil side last week, it looks as though he has the platform to now make his mark for club and country, but time will tell how long he opts to remain at Flamengo before taking that next step in Europe.

According to Sport, Barcelona are keen to move for the talented youngster, although it’s noted that there will be some concern as to whether or not he opts to sign a new contract with Flamengo which could raise his release clause by €20m, to €70m.

If that happens, it’s unclear as to whether or not the Catalan giants would be willing to splash out such a sizeable fee. Although Paqueta has shown plenty of early promise, there is no guarantee he will be a success in Europe and so it remains a gamble until he has proven himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

With that in mind, it’s unclear if a €50m release clause could even be enough to put off Barca and Milan, but Sport do insist that the La Liga champions are taking an interest in his development. Time will tell if they opt to make a move next year to add another attacking option to the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Malcom, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.