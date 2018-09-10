Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign 47-goal attacker who’s also wanted by Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Juventus to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, a player who is also a target for his old club Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Portuguese superstar has highlighted the Bundesliga forward as one of the players he wants the club to sign, and that Werner is also wanted by Real president Florentino Perez as a potential future replacement for Karim Benzema.

The report also notes that the Old Lady are prepared to do anything to please Ronaldo, something that may mean that we see the Italian giants make a move for Werner in the not-too-distant future.

Werner would be a class signing for either Juve or Real, as the German has shown during his time with Leipzig that he has what it takes to be one of the best forwards in world football in the future.

During his time in Germany, the 22-year-old has managed to bag 47 goals in 160 Bundesliga games for both Stuttgart and Leipzig.

Werner truly made a name for himself during the 2016/17 season, as the forward scored an impressive 21 goals in 31 league outings to help Leipzig qualify for the 2017/18 Champions League.

Either Real of Juve could do with Werner on their books, now it just remains to be seen whether either will be successful in landing the striker’s signature.