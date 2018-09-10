It may well have been intended as an innocent comment, but Paul Pogba has managed to infuriate a section of Man Utd fans with his latest tweet.

The 25-year-old is currently on international duty with France and took part in their homecoming celebrations in Paris after the win over the Netherlands on Sunday night.

SEE MORE: Video: N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba loving celebrations at France homecoming party

As seen in his tweet below, the midfield star suggested that he was already looking forward to the next international break, and as expected, that hasn’t gone down very well with the Man Utd fans below who evidently would appreciate their star man looking forward to getting back to Manchester instead.

As noted by The Guardian last month, Pogba raised question marks over his future at Old Trafford by suggesting that he wasn’t entirely happy.

Over the weekend, he responded to questions over his future and links with Barcelona, as per the Metro, but now with a lack of public recognition at least over his desire to get back to work for the Red Devils and continue to push them in the right direction, it has left many fans frustrated.

Pogba would surely be well advised to let his football do the talking moving forward, but it remains to be seen if his time in Manchester will eventually come to an end in the near future or if it is indeed merely all speculation and unwarranted stick that he is receiving over his future.

Good National Team Break, looking forward to the next one ?? #fiersdetrebleus @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/RQhHFnV5ee — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 9, 2018

How I wish you never wear the Manchester United jersey again. Bringing you back is Mourinho’s biggest mistake in his United career. — Jose Mourinho (@MouTheTactician) September 9, 2018

Please leave united. You don’t deserve wear the badge. You care more for style that playing your heart out. — Franklin (@Franklin__O) September 9, 2018

Have a chat with Luke Shaw Paul, he might be able to show you how to prove your worth ?? — Shawzyyy (@HesAShawThing) September 9, 2018

Ffs please say something about United we love you — LOU® (@LegendOfUnited) September 9, 2018

Don’t even think about United .. we don’t need you — Makaveli Jnr (@Peprah8Jnr) September 9, 2018

Looking forward to you leaving my club — Sherlock. (@quokkaine) September 9, 2018

Look forward to playing for your club Paul — Jacob Thompson (@jacobcthompson1) September 9, 2018

All about you I see… and not about the team? ? my favourite player but your true colours starting to show… — James Howett ? (@jimmyhowett7) September 9, 2018

Why don’t you do us all a faver and go to @FCBarcelona ASAP as you don’t want to be in Manchester ?? — David White (@delt4sure) September 9, 2018