It may well have been intended as an innocent comment, but Paul Pogba has managed to infuriate a section of Man Utd fans with his latest tweet.
The 25-year-old is currently on international duty with France and took part in their homecoming celebrations in Paris after the win over the Netherlands on Sunday night.
As seen in his tweet below, the midfield star suggested that he was already looking forward to the next international break, and as expected, that hasn’t gone down very well with the Man Utd fans below who evidently would appreciate their star man looking forward to getting back to Manchester instead.
As noted by The Guardian last month, Pogba raised question marks over his future at Old Trafford by suggesting that he wasn’t entirely happy.
Over the weekend, he responded to questions over his future and links with Barcelona, as per the Metro, but now with a lack of public recognition at least over his desire to get back to work for the Red Devils and continue to push them in the right direction, it has left many fans frustrated.
Pogba would surely be well advised to let his football do the talking moving forward, but it remains to be seen if his time in Manchester will eventually come to an end in the near future or if it is indeed merely all speculation and unwarranted stick that he is receiving over his future.
Good National Team Break, looking forward to the next one ?? #fiersdetrebleus @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/RQhHFnV5ee
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 9, 2018
How I wish you never wear the Manchester United jersey again. Bringing you back is Mourinho’s biggest mistake in his United career.
— Jose Mourinho (@MouTheTactician) September 9, 2018
Please leave united. You don’t deserve wear the badge. You care more for style that playing your heart out.
— Franklin (@Franklin__O) September 9, 2018
Have a chat with Luke Shaw Paul, he might be able to show you how to prove your worth ??
— Shawzyyy (@HesAShawThing) September 9, 2018
Ffs please say something about United we love you
— LOU® (@LegendOfUnited) September 9, 2018
Don’t even think about United .. we don’t need you
— Makaveli Jnr (@Peprah8Jnr) September 9, 2018
Looking forward to you leaving my club
— Sherlock. (@quokkaine) September 9, 2018
Look forward to playing for your club Paul
— Jacob Thompson (@jacobcthompson1) September 9, 2018
All about you I see… and not about the team? ? my favourite player but your true colours starting to show…
— James Howett ? (@jimmyhowett7) September 9, 2018
Why don’t you do us all a faver and go to @FCBarcelona ASAP as you don’t want to be in Manchester ??
— David White (@delt4sure) September 9, 2018
Constant cryptic messages. Tweeting this like going back to the club that pays you incredibly well and fans that adore you as their hero is a chore. All because you don’t like your boss. Live in the real world Paul and show some respect/professionalism to this great club @ManUtd
— Seán Josephus Hambo ?? (@seanhamill83) September 10, 2018