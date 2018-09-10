Injury blow for Manchester United: key starter ‘likely’ to miss next two Red Devils fixtures due to injury picked up on international duty

Man United have been dealt a big blow, after it was reported that defender Luke Shaw, who has been a key part of their side so far this season, is ‘likely’ to miss the club’s next two fixtures due to injury.

This is according to theDaily Mirror, who note that the left-back sustained a concussion during England’s defeat to Spain on the weekend, and that Shaw won’t be looked at as someone who could play a part in Jose Mourinho’s side’s tie against Watford this week.

MORE: ‘Don’t deserve to wear the badge’ – Man Utd star sparks angry reaction from some fans after latest tweet

The report also notes that the Three Lions star may also be made to sit out the club’s first Champions League game of the season in eight days time, news that will not be music to their fans’ ears.

Shaw has been a big part of United’s first team this season, with the 23-year-old playing every minutes of the club’s league campaign so far.

Shaw has even scored a winning goal for United this season, as he bagged the club’s second in their 2-1 win over Leicester in the opening game of the Premier League season.

The defender has had a difficult time with injuries since he joined United from Southampton in 2014, and news like this will not be welcomed by the club, their fans or the player at all.

United will be wanting for Shaw to make a speedy recovery, as the Three Lions star’s presence in the team has been vital so far this year.