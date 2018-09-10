Julen Lopetegui has given Real Madrid the green light to seal the transfer of Napoli and Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that Florentino Perez believes that Zeilinski can add quality to Real Madrid’s squad, and that both Man City and Liverpool are keen on landing the Polish international’s signature.

According to TuttoNapoli, who are re-reporting from Il Mattino, Zielinski is set to sign a new deal with Napoli by October, and that his new deal will contain a release clause that could be as high as €120M.

With Luka Modric now 33 years old, Real are definitely going to have to think about replacing the Croat in the near future, and Zielinski could be the man they’re looking for.

The 24-year-old showed his immense skill and composure on the ball during Maurizio Sarri’s reign as Napoli manager, with the player being one of the club’s main players during the Italian’s time in charge.

The Pole has scored 15 and assisted 10 in 97 appearances for the Serie A giants, an impressive record for a player who is usually deployed in the centre of the park.

If Zielinski agrees a new deal with Napoli, it seems like Real are going to have to hand over a pretty penny to land his signature, something that definitely seems worth it considering how good the player has been these past few years.