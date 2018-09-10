Luke Shaw injury update: Man Utd star leaves England camp after scare against Spain

Luke Shaw is reportedly set to return to Manchester on Monday after suffering an injury blow during England’s defeat to Spain on Saturday.

The 23-year-old sustained the issue after a challenge with Dani Carvajal which then resulted in a heavy landing on the pitch.

Shaw required medical attention before being stretchered off with an oxygen mask at Wembley, and so naturally there were fears over how serious the knock was.

According to the Daily Mail, he will return to United’s medical staff on Monday where he will undoubtedly undergo further tests before being given the green light to feature for the Red Devils.

Time will tell if Jose Mourinho has him available for the clash with Watford this weekend, but if Shaw is forced to miss out, it will be a major blow for him given the positive impact he has had for club and country so far this season.

To see that momentum broken will be a disappointment for all concerned, but naturally the priority will be to ensure that he’s fully fit before he returns to the pitch.

It will be an issue for Mourinho though as given his leaky defence has already conceded seven goals in just four league games so far this season, losing Shaw, who has arguably been the best of the bunch, will be a setback.

Nevertheless, he can call upon the experience of Ashley Young to fill the void until his seemingly new first-choice left-back returns from his knock with the stalwart proving to be a more than capable option in that role last season as he consistently kept Shaw out of the team.