Man Utd are reportedly preparing a shock £107m bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure for the Bianconeri since joining them from Palermo in 2015. He’s bagged 68 goals in 142 games, taking his career total to 106 goals, while winning three Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia trophies.

In turn, it would appear as though the Turin giants will likely have no desire to sell but there have been initial teething problems for coach Massimiliano Allegri in finding the right balance and partnership after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Dybala was dropped to the bench for the game against Lazio before playing just 10 minutes against Parma, and now worryingly for Juve supporters, the Argentine international is being linked with an exit.

As reported by The Sun, via reports in Italy from Calciomercato.it, it’s claimed that Man Utd will attempt to prise Dybala away from Juve in January by launching a bid of around £107m to convince them to sell.

Whether or not that’s enough to reach an agreement remains to be seen, while much will naturally also depend on the player’s desire to leave too.

Despite having the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku at his disposal, Mourinho seemingly wishes to bolster his attacking options further and Dybala would undoubtedly bring real class and quality to the final third at Old Trafford.

Despite that though, given his importance to Juve regardless of the last two games, it’s difficult to see the Italian giants willingly letting the Argentine forward leave. With that in mind, time will tell if this reported bid will be enough to convince them to let him go.