Man City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly ramped up his pursuit of Adrien Rabiot as it’s claimed that he’s contacted the Paris Saint-Germain ace himself.

The 23-year-old’s future has become shrouded in doubt as with his current contract set to expire next summer, he will become a free agent if a new deal isn’t signed before then.

Given the experience that he has gained so early in his career, coupled with his trophy haul and the classy attributes that he brings to the table in midfield, it’s no surprise that he has attracted plenty of attention, especially if he is available on a free next year.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have long been linked with a move for the French international but they could now miss out as City have identified him as a top target and Guardiola himself is said to have contacted the player in order to try and convince him over a move to the Etihad.

Whether or not that has a major influence on his decision remains to be seen, but given his technical quality and creative ability in midfield, it’s fair to say that Rabiot would suit either Barcelona or Man City well and so it promises to be a difficult choice if he leaves the French capital.

It’s a sensible idea from a City perspective though, as with Fernandinho turning 34 next year and as he continues to play heavy minutes, Guardiola certainly needs to bolster that area of his squad and add quality depth which Rabiot is capable of providing.

Given Barca added Arthur and Arturo Vidal to their squad this past summer to replace the outgoing Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, there is an argument that perhaps Ernesto Valverde is set in that area of his squad. Nevertheless, time will tell if they continue to push for Rabiot despite City and Guardiola seemingly now making their move to hijack their planned swoop.