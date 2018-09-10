Photos: Georgina Rodriguez continues to SIZZLE as she enjoys holiday with Cristiano Ronaldo

After skipping international duty, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to enjoy his holiday this week and partner Georgina Rodriguez is certainly doing the same.

Never shy to keep us updated with what she’s up to via her Instagram account, the Argentine-born beauty has been sharing snaps of herself soaking up the sun and looking absolutely stunning on her break.

It will be back to business for the Ronaldo clan when Juventus resume Serie A action this weekend, with the Turin giants taking on Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Portuguese superstar is still searching for his first goal for his new club since his summer switch from Real Madrid, but it looks like he has plenty to take his mind off things in the meantime.

Rodriguez is making a habit of stealing the limelight from him, and it’s highly unlikely that there will be too many complaints about it…