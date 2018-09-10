Premier League clubs may look to force the league’s ‘top brass’ to revert the summer transfer deadline back to August 31.

The Sun reported that Premier League clubs will look to raise the issue at the upcoming Premier League club meeting this month.

The decision to move the English transfer deadline to August 9 first implemented this summer and has so far proved to be very problematic for English clubs.

The EFL loan deadline remained as it is this summer closing on August 31, this led to many clubs working around the new deadline by agreeing loan deals for players which will become permanent in January.

A change back to the old transfer deadline is imperative if English clubs wish to operate on a even playing field with European clubs whose leagues still shut their transfer windows at the end of August.

The decision to bring the deadline forward also led to a spate of Premier League players being linked with moves away to Europe leaving players unsettled and clubs with no option to keep hold of them because they were no longer allowed to sign potential replacements past the August 9 deadline.