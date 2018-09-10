PSG eyeing up transfer of Barcelona superstar as Kylian Mbappe replacement should forward end up joining Real Madrid

PSG are reportedly eyeing up a move for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho should current superstar Kylian Mbappe leave the club for Real Madrid.

According to Diario Gol, some people at Real hold the belief that Mbappe is desperate to move to the Spanish capital, and that PSG have been informed that Real prefer to sign the 19-year-old ahead of teammate Neymar.

The report also states that PSG are looking at replacements for Mbappe should he end up leaving, and Barcelona star Coutinho is the man they have singled out for this role.

The Spanish news outlet’s story also notes that the French giants are willing to fork out big money to bring the former Liverpool man to the French capital.

PSG losing Mbappe would be a huge blow for the club, as the 19-year-old is destined to become one of the biggest and best players on the planet one day.

Real getting in the Frenchman would be a humungous boost for the club, as it would mean that the club would have a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left to join Juventus this summer.

Coutinho isn’t exactly the same player as Mbappe, but the Brazilian definitely has what it takes to be one of the club’s main men, and help them in their quest to claim their first ever Champions League title.