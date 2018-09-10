Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has opened up on his family receiving death threats following his collision with Mohammed Salah during his side’s Champions League final against Liverpool in May.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in last season’s Champions League final although Madrid’s success was overshadowed by the fact that Liverpool star Mo Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury following a challenge by Ramos.

Ramos was also labelled as the reason why Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius made costly errors for Madrid’s first and third goals in the Champions League final.

Some Liverpool fans accused the centre-back of deliberately injuring both players.

Ramos opened on the death threats his family received and the negative reaction to him by England fans after Spain’s 2-1 victory against England on Saturday evening.

Here are quotes from the defender obtained by ESPN:

“One tries to evade [the boos]. In the end you feel it, but I stay out of everything. It doesn’t affect my game.”

“I would have liked another reception because people only remember the action of the final, and nobody remembers the death threats that my family and my children received.

“It is a very sensitive issue that people maybe take as a joke about and [that’s why they] whistle in a great stadium like this. My conscience is very clear. I already explained [what happened], and I do not have to give more explanations.”