Real Madrid superstar to decide on Los Blancos future next summer, ace could link up with Diego Simeone at next club

Real Madrid maestro Luka Modric is set to wait until the end of the season before deciding on his future, and the Croatian has an offer on the table from Inter Milan if he wants to leave.

This is according to Don Balon, who state that the former Spurs star may be set to work under Diego Simeone at Inter Milan should he move to the San Siro, as talks are being ‘rushed’ for the Argentine to take over at the Nerazzurri.

Modric moving to Inter could be a smart move from the Croat, as it seems unlikely that the player will be able to keep up the levels of performances we’ve seen him put in the last few years at his age.

The Croatian international turned 33 earlier this month, and it doesn’t seem likely that, at his age, Modric is going to be able to start every single game for Los Blancos and consistently perform at the standard we know he’s capable of.

Serie A is a league which is typically less physically demanding than La Liga, which means that moving to Inter Milan could be the move Modric needs in order to keep up his reputation as one of the world’s best midfielders.

Simeone has managed to establish himself as one of the best managers in the world during his time at Atletico Madrid, and Inter bringing both him and Modric in could be the boost the club need to become champions of Italy once again.