Real Madrid are reportedly set to seal the signing of Fluminense starlet Pedro Guilherme to bolster their future attacking options.

The 21-year-old continues to impress in his homeland, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 23 appearances so far this season.

As with most young Brazilian talents though, there will come a point where with interest growing from Europe, he will have to make a decision over whether or not to take that next step in his career and jump at the opportunity of a big move.

It doesn’t get much bigger than Real Madrid either, with AS reporting that Pedro is set to secure a move to the Bernabeu and will cost the reigning European champions between €20m-€25m.

It could be argued that it is still a gamble from the perspective of the Spanish giants, as Pedro hasn’t proven himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

Similarly to the signings of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, these are untested Brazilian talents with plenty of promise, but it appears as though it could be a clear strategy from the club to build for the long-term future.

Nevertheless, with such heavy investment as The Guardian note that Rodrygo is expected to cost €45m while Vinicius Jr will set Real Madrid back a further €46m, they will certainly hope that it proves to be a fruitful approach in the transfer market.

Coach Julen Lopetegui has plenty of experience and quality at his disposal in the meantime, but with the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema approaching or on the wrong side of 30 already coupled with the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, perhaps it is a sensible strategy from Madrid so that they’re ready to compete in the short term and long term.