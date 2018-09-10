Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has confirmed his intention to return to the touchline soon in quotes obtained by Spanish media outlet Marca.

Zidane told Spain’s public broadcaster TVE:

“I am sure that I will coach again before long,”

“This is what I like and what I have done all my life.”

Zidane told reporters the news whilst watching his youngest son Elyaz in action for one of Real Madrid’s youth teams.

Caught Offside also understands that Zidane has told friends that he expects a call from 13-time Premier League champions Manchester United, who have endured a tough start to the season under manager Jose Mourinho.

Zidane could be the perfect man to take charge at Old Trafford next as pressure is building on the side to reestablish themselves as one of Europe’s most feared sides.

The side have suffered a decline since former manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Zidane made history with Real Madrid during his two and a half year spell with Los Blancos becoming the first ever side to win the Champions League in three consecutive years.

Zidane has established himself as one of the best managers of all time by achieving this massive feat so early in his managerial career.

After taking charge following Rafa Benitez’s sacking in January of 2016 no one would have believed that the Frenchman would go on to become as successful a manager as he was player.