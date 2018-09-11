AC Milan given injury concern as ace picks up issue on international duty

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso will be hoping for positive news on Patrick Cutrone after he appeared to pick up a knock for Italy U21s on Tuesday.

The Rossoneri will resume domestic action this weekend when they travel to Cagliari on Sunday as they’ll look to build on their win over Roma prior to the international break.

SEE MORE: AC Milan transfer news: €35m price-tag for midfield target, agent rubbishes exit talk for key man

Cutrone was decisive in that encounter as he came off the bench to score the winning goal in injury time, and so the youngster will also be desperate to build on that momentum too.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, the 20-year-old was forced off in the first half when featuring for Italy U21s against Albania with a suspected ankle problem.

It’s suggested that it may well have been more precautionary than anything else to avoid aggravating the issue further, but it will undoubtedly now be a concern for Milan until further scans and tests are carried out this week.

Gonzalo Higuain will likely continue to lead the line in Gattuso’s preferred 4-3-3 system, and so it isn’t a major blow in the sense that Cutrone is ultimately second choice anyway.

Nevertheless, with a lack of quality depth and options beyond that duo to play up top, Gattuso is already light as it is in that department of his squad.

In turn, with the Europa League also getting underway next week, the last thing that the Milan coach will want is to be left short up front and be forced to play Higuain heavy minutes. Time will tell how serious the ankle problem is for Cutrone and if he’ll be available to face Cagliari or not.