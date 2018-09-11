Aston Villa could be handed transfer boost to add solution to major problem

Aston Villa have made a dreadful start to the season from a defensive perspective, but a solution in former star John Terry could still present itself.

Steve Bruce’s side have picked up nine points from their opening six Championship games, although they’re now without a win in their last five outings in all competitions while they suffered a damaging 4-1 defeat at Sheffield Utd prior to the international break.

That means that they’ve now conceded 11 goals in just six league games so far this season, and if they have aspirations of finally securing promotion back to the Premier League, they’ll have to improve significantly and quickly in that department.

To put that into more context, Leeds Utd and Middlesbrough, in first and second place respectively, have conceded just six goals between them.

An important part of keeping things tight in the Villa backline last season was veteran Terry, and according to Sport Express in Russia, his proposed move to Spartak Moscow could now be in danger of collapsing.

That in turn could now potentially open up the possibility of the defensive stalwart revisiting a return to Villa Park, with the Birmingham Mail suggesting that it’s a boost for the club in their hopes of re-signing him.

Having agreed on personal terms and passed a medical, the 37-year-0ld looked set for a new challenge abroad. However, it’s suggested his family have doubts over a move to Russia, and so things are now on edge ahead of a touted September 14 deadline.

Although he’s evidently getting closer to retiring, Terry could still offer a wealth of experience and defensive stability for Villa this season. Time will tell if they opt to make their move and try to take advantage of his reported issues with the Spartak move.