Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has offered a defiant stance on Adrien Rabiot amid ongoing talk of Barcelona and Liverpool eyeing a move for the Frenchman.

The 23-year-old’s future in the French capital is shrouded in doubt as his current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, thus potentially leaving him available as a free agent next summer.

In turn, question marks have been raised over what he will decide to do, with Marca noting that Barcelona have been paired with an interest in him, while The Mirror note that Liverpool could rival the Catalan giants for his signature.

However, Tuchel is seemingly in no mood to admit defeat in his bid to keep Rabiot at PSG, and he has issued a warning to those interested in perhaps prising him away that he very much remains a fundamental part of his plans moving forward.

“Rabiot is able to adapt to any system and if he is physically fine then he is essential for our planning,” he is quoted as saying by Marca. “He is a player that has come through the system here and has a lot of potential. It is very important to have players like him here.”

Time will tell if the French champions can successfully keep hold of their prized asset, but of course with options such as Barcelona and Liverpool reportedly on the table, it will be difficult for him to snub interest from around Europe.

Particularly given his technical quality, silky ability on the ball and creative class, he could arguably easily fit in at either the Nou Camp or Anfield.

It will seemingly come down to his initial decision on whether or not to renew though, as signing a new contract should all-but end talk of an exit from his homeland.

Nevertheless, with Barcelona and Liverpool looking to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out, adding quality and depth in the form of players like Rabiot will certainly help take them closer to their objectives. Especially given he could be available on a free, it could represent great business for either club.