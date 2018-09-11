Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is reportedly the subject of interest from both AC Milan and Inter as the Italian giants eye a January move.

The 31-year-old has been an instrumental figure for the Blues since he arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2014, making 183 appearances for the club while winning two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

However, with the appointment of Maurizio Sarri, it has seemingly raised serious question marks over his ongoing involvement as a regular starter.

The Italian tactician signed Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic this summer, and along with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he has plenty of options at his disposal who are well suited to his preferred style of play.

In turn, Fabregas could have his hands full getting back into the line-up once he has recovered from his current injury problem, and so an exit from Chelsea could be a sensible decision.

According to The Express, both Milan and Inter are interested in the Spaniard, and given his current contract expires at the end of the season, they could potentially reach an agreement from January onwards for him to arrive on a free in the summer.

Given Luciano Spalletti already has Roberto Gagliardini, Matias Vecino, Radja Nainggolan, Borja Valero, Marcelo Brozovic and others at his disposal, it’s questionable as to whether he needs another player in that department.

Importantly, it should also perhaps raise question marks for Fabregas as to where he would fit in and if it would be a similar scenario as at Chelsea in terms of struggling to play regularly.

In contrast, Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso still appears light in that area as he continues to rely heavily on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie.

Particularly given he lacks a deep-lying midfield playmaker to orchestrate his impressive new brand of football which has been on display so far this season, Fabregas could very well be a perfect match at this stage to bring his experience, technical quality and overall class to the Milan squad.