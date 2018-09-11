Double swoop: Man Utd set sights on prolific 118-goal ace, plus defensive star to shore up backline

Man Utd are reportedly eyeing a double raid on Inter for striker Mauro Icardi and defensive ace Milan Skriniar to bolster Jose Mourinho’s options at both ends of the pitch.

It’s been a difficult start to the campaign for the Red Devils, as back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham have seen them drop off the early pace set by their rivals in the Premier League title race.

While their win over Burnley last time out will have boosted confidence, it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll ultimately need to bolster Mourinho’s squad further in the upcoming transfer windows to ensure that they are capable of competing at the highest level.

According to The Sun, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese tactician could be setting his sights on a double swoop for Inter pair Icardi and Skriniar, and that would certainly increase the quality levels at either end of the pitch.

Icardi, 25, has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe since joining Inter in 2013, scoring 107 goals in 183 games while taking his career-goal tally to 118 in 216 outings.

Given he is such an important figure for Luciano Spalletti’s side though as well as being club captain, it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be allowed to leave the San Siro any time soon.

Nevertheless, with the report noting that both he and Skriniar will be offered new contracts, it remains to be seen if he opts to commit his future or seeks a new challenge in Manchester.

As for Skriniar, the 23-year-old enjoyed a fine first season with Inter last year, making 40 appearances in all competitions as he emerged as a fundamental figure in their successful pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Similarly then, it would make little sense for Inter to green light an exit, and so if Man Utd wish to complete a double swoop for the pair, they do seemingly have their work cut out for them. Given that they’ve conceded seven goals in just four league games so far this season though, they could do with a new face to help shore things up.