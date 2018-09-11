€60m Bundesliga starlet opens the door for Chelsea move in January

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey would reportedly favour a move to Chelsea, as his list of potential suitors continues to pile up.

The Jamaica international has spent the last year and a half of his career in Germany, racking up 46 appearances in a Leverkusen shirt and contributing 13 goals in the process.

The 21-year-old began his senior career in Belgium with Genk in 2015, where he made 61 appearances for the club to emerge as one of the hottest properties in European football, which earned him his move to the Bundesliga in 2017.

SEE ALSO: Liverpool’s £44 million star claims that Chelsea made a mistake in offloading 24-year-old midfielder this summer

Chelsea robbed of £60million this summer with two major transfer gaffes, Man City & Everton also among those who overpaid for signings

Best value transfers of 2018/19: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Arsenal & Liverpool new-boys in top 10, but Chelsea biggest losers

Team Talk reports that according to German publication Kicker, Bailey has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe over the summer, including Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with the latter having seen a €50 million bid rejected during the transfer window.

Team Talk also states that another Premier League club has joined the race for the Jamaican’s signature, with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly a keen admirer of the young attacker, who could be brought in as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard should he end up leaving the club in the near future.

Bailey addressed the rumours of a potential move when speaking to Kicker this week – as per Team Talk – as he told reporters: “If a club wants me, my management and Bayer will take care of it.”

The talented starlet’s vague comments have certainly left the door open for an approach from Chelsea in January and if they could reach a deal with Leverkusen, Bailey would arrive in England just in time to give the squad a boost going into a potentially crucial period of the season.

The Blues have made a perfect start to the new domestic campaign and look set to mount a serious title challenge, but bringing in a player as gifted and explosive as Bailey would certainly give Sarri more options going forward as the club aims for silverware next May.