Jose Mourinho trying to lure Barcelona star into Manchester United transfer as contract talks stall

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly trying to bring Jordi Alba to the club, with a transfer perhaps becoming increasingly likely.

This is because there has been a lack of progress made in contract negotiations between Alba and his current club Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The 29-year-old has undoubtedly been one of the finest full-backs in Europe for the last few years, playing his part in much of Barca’s success.

With four La Liga titles and the Champions League among the trophies Alba has under his belt in his time at the Nou Camp, it’s understandable that Mourinho might want that kind of experience in his squad at Old Trafford.

Still, it’s also somewhat surprising that this link is happening just as Luke Shaw shows some of his finest form of his career so far at left-back.

There doesn’t seem a huge need for Alba, even if his qualities would be a bonus, and of course Mourinho is known for his fondness for more ready-made players and seasoned winners.

Don Balon also suggests Lionel Messi wants Alba to remain a key part of the Barcelona squad due to their strong relationship and understanding on the pitch.