Lionel Messi learns Barcelona are considering surprise transfer raid on Liverpool

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has reportedly found out that the club is planning a move for Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno.

The Spanish full-back moved to Anfield from Sevilla in 2014 and has since gone on to make 136 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals. The 26-year-old has often impressed with his dynamic running and willingness to break into attacking areas, although he has also faced criticism for his defensive naivety at times.

Recently under German manager Jurgen Klopp, Moreno has found himself out of the starting line-up due to the performances of Andrew Robertson at left-back, who has started all of Liverpool’s games at the start of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

It appears that Klopp has finally found the perfect balance in defence after years of struggling to compete for the title because of conceding too many goals at the back, which could mean that Moreno will now find himself surplus to requirements at the club.

However, the ex-Sevilla stalwart could be given a way out of English football after Christmas with another major European superpower, as according to Don Balon, Barcelona are considering making a move for the defender, which has been greenlighted by club captain Messi.

Don Balon states that Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde has drawn up a shortlist of January targets, which includes Moreno along with the likes of Benjamin Pavard, Miranda and Felipe Luis.

Barcelona won a domestic double last year in Spain but were heavily criticised in the national press after being knocked out of the European Cup by AS Roma at the quarter-final stage.

Malcolm, Arturo Vidal, Arthur and Clement Lenglet all arrived at the Camp Nou during the summer transfer window but it appears that the Spanish boss wants to ensure the clubs success with further signings when the window re-opens.

Moreno would certainly add more depth to the current squad at Barcelona but should a move materialise, would he just be ultimately swapping a position on the bench at Liverpool for the same role with the Spanish champions?

All will be revealed in the coming months as the latest 2018-19 European football campaign progresses with both clubs likely to mount challenges for the Champions League.