Gareth Southgate reveals how many games Luke Shaw will miss for Manchester United after head injury

England manager Gareth Southgate expects Luke Shaw to miss one game for Manchester United as he recovers from concussion sustained whilst playing for the national team.

Shaw put in an impressive performance in England’s game against Spain in the Nations League, before having to leave the field with a head injury.

This looked a big worry for the 23-year-old defender, who had only just made it back into the England fold after a fine run of form for United this season.

One of the most improved players in the Premier League so far this season, Shaw has done remarkably well to come back from a broken leg injury from the 2015/16 season, but must now recover from this latest blow.

Speaking about the player’s recovery, Southgate seems optimistic that the former Southampton man should only sit out United’s next game against Watford this weekend.

‘All being well, he has a mandatory seven-day period that he has to serve with the concussion, but he should be back in the fold as soon as that’s done,’ Southgate is quoted in the Metro.

Red Devils fans will hope he can quickly re-establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s side again after that after showing his true potential this season.