Barcelona could look to sign Paul Pogba on loan from Manchester United with the option of a permanent transfer due to Financial Fair Play problems.

This is according to El Chiringuito journalist Eduardo Inda, quoted on Don Balon, who add that Lionel Messi is keen on his club signing the France international.

It remains to be seen how practical any of this is, with United unlikely to be keen on allowing a top player like Pogba to leave without receiving a transfer fee straight away, which one imagines would significantly hinder their chances of signing a quality replacement.

Although Pogba has not been at his best in his time at Old Trafford so far, the Red Devils would surely see it as a priority to bring in another big name in the middle of the park in the event of the 25-year-old’s exit.

United only have Nemanja Matic, Fred, Ander Herrera, Andreas Pereira and Scott McTominay as other senior options in midfield, and could do with one real star name in that area.

Pogba was supposed to be that, but it just hasn’t clicked for him in England so far, and a move may be for the best for him to revive his career.

It arguably doesn’t look too good for Barca, however, if they’d have to rely on signing the player on loan.