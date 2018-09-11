Manchester United youngster hints he could be handed debut vs Watford

Manchester United youngster Diogo Dalot seems to be hinting that he could make his debut for the club in their next Premier League game against Watford.

The Red Devils are back in action this Saturday as they travel to Vicarage Road for the late kick-off, and it seems Dalot is gearing up to be involved.

The 19-year-old joined United from Porto in the summer, arriving as an exciting prospect after catching the eye in his native Portugal.

Unfortunately, United fans have not been able to see him yet due to some injury problems, though it may be that he’s now fit enough to come in and be involved in some way for some upcoming big games.

Dalot tweeted about the game, saying he’s ‘getting ready’ for Saturday, which sounds a little like he’s expecting to be involved.

Have a good week everybody ?? Getting ready for Saturday ???? @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/1tdspyIvOs — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) September 10, 2018

United will not necessarily be favourites against Watford, who have been on fire at the start of this season with four wins out of four so far.

It could be a tricky first game for Dalot to come into, but some fans may be pleased to see Jose Mourinho take a bit of a gamble on the teenager as the team surely needs a long-term replacement for the ageing Antonio Valencia at right-back.