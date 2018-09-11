Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly given his ‘directive’ a final order to beat rivals Barcelona to the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time now after a difficult second spell with United since he rejoined from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

According to Don Balon, Perez is determined to see Real Madrid pip Barcelona to this transfer, and believes his club may be able to come out on top if this turns into a bidding war.

A previous Don Balon report suggested Pogba would likely cost Barcelona around €90million, which certainly doesn’t seem too much for Real to pay.

Los Blancos have a history of spending vast sums on the world’s best players, though some may question now if Pogba truly falls into that elite category.

The 25-year-old has only shown flashes of his best form in a United shirt, though he looked superb for France as they won the World Cup this summer.

At the same time, whether he’s ever really looked more than perhaps a £60m player is up for debate as there seem to be a number of more complete midfield players at the top level of the game at the moment who offer more in defence and attack, with Pogba not really a specialist in either.