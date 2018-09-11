Real Madrid president ‘in secret talks’ over £200million superstar transfer as key decision edges closer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly in ‘secret’ talks to seal the transfer of £200million-rated Tottenham striker Harry Kane to replace Karim Benzema.

It seems the Spanish giants are determined to make a change up front in the near future, despite Benzema’s improved form so far this season.

Kane would undoubtedly be a big upgrade based on recent form, with the England international showing himself to be one of the most prolific centre-forwards on the planet for the last few years.

The 25-year-old certainly fits the bill in terms of Galactico signings that Real chief Perez has a history of making, and Don Balon claim talks are already underway as the club look closer to a big decision over Benzema.

It remains to be seen if this will see the Frenchman leave the Bernabeu soon, but it seems clear he’s set to be told he’s no longer first choice up front as Kane comes in.

Spurs, however, will undoubtedly hold firm for their star player, with £200m thought to be the kind of fee required to prise him away from the north London club.