Real Madrid interested in signing World Cup winning starlet to inherit famous number 10 shirt

Real Madrid are reportedly targeting Paris Saint Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to wear the club’s highly coveted number 10 shirt.

At just 19 years of age, Mbappe is already a global phenomenon, having burst onto the scene with AS Monaco in the 2016-2017 season as the club reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. His explosive displays for the French outfit earned him a lucrative move to Ligue 1 champions PSG last summer, where he has again managed to stand out again with his incredible pace, power and skill.

The young winger initially moved to Paris on loan but the deal was made permanent this summer after he managed to score 21 goals in 39 appearances in his debut year, which secured his place in Didier Deschamp’s France squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

SEE ALSO: Diego Simeone taunts Real Madrid over two transfer decisions in outspoken interview

Julen Lopetegui gives Real Madrid green light to seal signing for European star who could cost up to €120M

PSG eyeing up transfer of Barcelona superstar as Kylian Mbappe replacement should forward end up joining Real Madrid

Mbappe shone for his country during their run to glory over the summer, scoring four goals, including a famous strike in the final 4-2 win against Croatia. The former Monaco starlet has broken all kinds of records in his short time as a senior professional at both club and international level and it seems like only a matter of time before he moves on to even greater endeavours.

According to Don Balon, such a change could be just around the corner, as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez apparently wants to give Mbappe the number 10 shirt at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is currently worn by Luka Modric.

Don Balon claims that Perez had long been pursuing Brazilian superstar Neymar as the possible heir to that role in Madrid, who currently plays with Mbappe at PSG in France, but he has now decided that his younger teammate has more long-term potential.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the European champions this summer to join Juventus in Serie A, which has left a galactico shaped hole in manager Julen Lopetegui’s squad for the time being.

Mbappe certainly has the talent and attitude to be a great success in Spain, but whether or not this particular deal will come to fruition is anyone’s guess at this stage. In the meantime, the Frenchman will continue to do what he does best at his current club, as the Parisians aim to finally break through with a major trophy on the European stage.