Roy Keane’s explosive outburst at Jonathan Walters and Harry Arter – full transcript of leaked WhatsApp voice message

Manchester United legend Roy Keane looks to have done his reputation as a serious coach some real harm with this extraordinary clash during the international break with the Republic of Ireland.

The midfielder was regarded as one of the top players in Europe during his peak with United, but has been unable to forge much of a successful career as a coach since the end of his playing days.

Keane seems to be having real trouble keeping hold of his temper, as this leaked WhatsApp message sent to CaughtOffside shows.

We’ve got a full transcript below as Burnley defender Stephen Ward explained how Keane lashed out at Jonathan Walters and Harry Arter for their lack of effort in training.

The Ireland assistant sounds a hugely difficult character to be around on the training ground, with little other way of handling difficult situations apart from shouting and swearing at players.

Read on to see what you make of it, but it’s hard to imagine there’s much of a future in the game for Keane after this as he sounds like he’s major alienated players in the Ireland camp…

“So basically lads, Roy was getting on to the lads for not training three days in a row. Jonny’s got a bad knee so he can’t train all the time. “They were at the training ground and him and Harry were just sitting on the bench, just relaxing and icing themselves and stuff. Roy walked over and was like, ‘Why aren’t you lads training?’ and he blatantly knew why they weren’t training because the manager would have told him and they were like, ‘We can’t do three days in a row’. “‘What are you guys? Professional footballers? That’s a shambles that is.’ They both didn’t say anything and Roy walked off and came back over again: ‘So when are you going to train, I’m sick of people pulling out with injuries, what the f*** is wrong with ya?’ and the lads were like: ‘Listen, we’ve got problems, we do it at our clubs, we can’t do it.’